Expect A Hrithik Roshan Cameo In Salman Khan's Tiger 3: Report

Hrithik Roshan in War (L). Salman Khan as Tiger (R). (Courtesy: X)

Salman Khan's Tiger 3is all set to release on this Diwali. The advance bookings of the film will start from November 5. Ahead of the release of the fim, the makers have been raising the excitement around the film. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan AKA Kabir from War will be seen in a special appearance in Salman Khan's much-awaited action film. In Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan as Tiger made a cameo. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be doing a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. So, if the new report is to be believed, fans will get to see Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan together in Tiger 3. Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12."

"Three of India's biggest superstars - Salman, SRK and Hrithik - are in the same universe and now also the same film. This is definitely a moment to celebrate for all the cine-goers. Kabir's appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe. At this point in time, no one knows the dynamics of how the three super spies will be presented and if they will be in the same frame or not," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan revealed a new teaser from the film. In the video, we can see Emraan Hashmi saying to Salman Khan (Tiger), "Iss bar tu harega, Tiger (This time, you will lose Tiger)." However, Tiger and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) are not easy enemies to fight with. They are seen doing jaw-dropping action stunts in the teaser. The video ends with Tiger's punchline, "Sab thik kiya tumne. Bas ek bat bhul gaye. Jab tak Tiger mara nehi, tab tak woh hara nehi (You have done everything right but you forgot one thing. Tiger can't be defeated until he dies)." Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, "One man army! Tiger is back #Tiger3 in theatres on Sunday, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Take a look:

Tiger 3 is the third film of the Tiger franchise. The first film Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second film of the franchise Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. It was directed byAli Abbas Zafar. Both the films did well at the box office. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma.