Tiger 3 Song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Teaser: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Chemistry Do The Talking

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the song

Welcome to the world of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif AKA Tiger and Zoya. Ahead of the release of the first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3, the makers shared a teaser of the song on Friday. The teaser will surely make you crave for more. In the teaser, spanning over a few seconds, we can see Katrina Kaif sporting some vibrant-coloured outfits. Salman Khan can be seen in a red shirt. The background score hints it's going to be a banger. Above all, Salman Khan and Katrina's on-screen chemistry is spot on. This is the first song that Arijit Singh has sung for Salman Khan. Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger & Zoya are ready to party! #LekePrabhuKaNaam dropping hot on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrfDekho ek choti jhalak..." Take a look:

Katrina Kaif wrote in the caption, "This party's just getting started! #LekePrabhuKaNaam Song droppin' on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf." Take a look:

A day back, Salman Khan shared the first look from the song and he wrote on Instagram, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye (First glimpse of the first song. Oh BTW, this is Arijit's first song for me)." Song out on 23rd October. Tiger 3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Take a look:

The trailer was released last week. The trailer follows the events of the previous two films as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. Besides saving the nation, Salman's Tiger also has to battle a new enemy played by Emraan Hashmi, who is out to get him and his family at any cost. The rest of the trailer is packed with some stunning action sequences, power-packed one-liners like "Jab tak tiger maara nahi, tak tak Tiger haara nahi (till Tiger is alive, he remains undefeated)." Take a look here:

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).