Tiger 3 Trailer: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif In Super Spy Mode Again - This Time It's Personal

A still from the Tiger 3 Trailer. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Attention folks, Bollywood's OG spy Tiger is back to give all others a run for their money. The trailer of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 hit the Internet on Monday and we can assure you that it was absolutely worth the wait. The trailer, roughly 3 minutes long, follows the events of the previous two films as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The catch however is that this time Tiger's fight is personal. Besides saving the nation, Salman's Tiger also has to battle a new enemy played by Emraan Hashmi, who is out to get him and his family at any cost. The rest of the trailer is packed with some jaw-dropping action sequences, power-packed one-liners like "Jab tak tiger maara nahi, tak tak Tiger haara nahi (till Tiger is alive, he remains undefeated)."

The trailer keeps the audience hooked right till the end and makes the wait to witness another cinematic genius too hard.

The trailer was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle: For the caption , he wrote, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai (Enmity with Tiger will prove fatal). This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Within minutes of its release, the trailer received a big shout out from Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan who wrote, "Toooo Gooood."

The trailer was also shared by the film's female lead Katrina Kaif along with a caption that read, "No rules for this mission, because this time it's personal! Dil thaam ke baithiye, Tiger & Zoya are back."

The teaser of Tiger 3 was dropped last month. The video begins with Avinash Singh Rathore, better-known as Tiger (Salman Khan) asking for help from the citizens of India. He sends a message talking about how he spent the last 20 years protecting his country and never asked for anything in return. This time, however, he does. Tiger, a top RAW agent, is being projected as "an enemy, a traitor." All he asks for, after 20 long years of service, is a "character certificate" from his country. He wants the country to tell his son that he is isn't a traitor.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).