What To Expect From Tiger 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Spills The Beans

Fans are eagerly waiting to see superstar Salman Khan as the spy Tiger in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3. Makers of the film are all set to unveil its official trailer on October 16. On Friday, actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a new poster of the film. He wrote, "Tiger 3 Trailer. 16th October. 12 Noon. Mark kar lo calendar. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer. Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." In the new poster, the Dabangg actor could be seen holding chains and with an intense look on his face.

Talking about the film, Salman said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

Tiger 3 is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. He added, "The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country."

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. "I like how Tiger has been presented on the big screen by YRF and that's what has caught the fancy of the audience. They like to see Tiger in action because they know they will get to see some of the most gritty and coolest action sequences ever. I hope they love the trailer of Tiger 3 because it has some mad moments of outrageous action that people have seen to date," Salman said.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh Tiger 3 trailer will be unveiled at 12 noon on October 16.

