Keeping Up With The Pataudis: Kareena Kapoor's Fam-Jam Pics With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Jeh

Kareena with family. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor summed up her month so far with some fun pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, "May-be it's time for a photo dump" (pun appreciated). The first picture features Kareena posing with husband Saif Ali Khan. The second click features her with Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh. She shared another click of Taimur playing in the house, some pictures of herself tucking into a sundae, snippets from her yoga diaries and a picture-perfect selfie. What's not to like? Saif Ali Khan's son (with his ex-wife Amrita Singh) Ibrahim dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Zahan Kapoor dropped heart-eyed emojis. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis as well.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and the star couple are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's 2023 film Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Before that, he featured in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Devara, in which he co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.