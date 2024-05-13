No Points For Guessing Who Ate Kareena Kapoor's 'Mother's Day Cake'. See Post

Images instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor might be late to the Mother's Day party but her post will surely melt your hearts. A day after the world celebrated Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor treated her Instafam to some foodgasm pictures. Kareena shared a series of pictures from a cake-baking session. Don't miss glimpses of Taimur and Jeh and their epic expressions in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Guess who ate all my mother's day CAKE." Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi was the first one to post a comment and she wrote, "Jehjaan." The Internet also reacted to Kareena's post. A user wrote, "So sweet!" Another comment read, "Jeh and Tim Tim." Another user wrote, "Jeh" and dropped a heart emoji. Another comment read, "Aww... so cute." Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor has been appointed as the National Ambassador by UNICEF India last week. Kareena Kapoor expressed her gratitude after being entrusted with such a huge responsibility. She said at the event, "I'm very honoured and very humbled to take on this position. I've worked tirelessly and worked very hard with all my heart. And now, finally, I'm joining them as a national ambassador. But of course, with that comes a huge responsibility which I accept with all my heart to ensure that every child through the corners of India, however vulnerable, wherever he is, whoever she is...I must include when I say every single child, I do not specify gender, I do not want to, voice or no voice, abled or disabled...I specify every single child I will work towards to give them their fundamental right..." Kareena Kapoor was quoted by ANI.

A couple of weeks back, Kareena and her family celebrated Saba Pataudi's birthday in a grand manner. Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, "MAY 1st Part I. MOMENTS captured. Thank You bebo and bhai to make my birthday SO special. The company and cake were both truly divine. Here are few pictures .. more to follow. Feeling Blessed and Grateful to ALL my friends and family who were there. Missed Sara n Kunal.Love my Munchkins....and siblings Bhabs you're a gem! THANK YOU ALL. " Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh. They share Sara and Ibrahim.