Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur And Jeh In Adorable Pics From Saba's Birthday

Images shared by Saba Pataudi. (courtesy: SabaPataudi)

Saba Pataudi shared pictures from her grand birthday celebrations on her Instagram feed. On the occasion of her birthday (May 1), Saba was joined by brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, nephews Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and niece Inaaya. Saba shared a couple of pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony. Don't miss Taimur's epic expression in one of the pictures. Saba shared a picture with brother Saif Ali khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a night suit while Kareena wears a white oversized shirt and printed shorts. Saba shared another adorable picture with Taimur and Jeh in which the latter one can be seen showing victory signs to the camera. In another click, little Inaaya can be seen kissing her aunt on her cheeks.

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, "MAY 1st Part I. MOMENTS captured. Thank You bebo and bhai to make my birthday SO special. The company and cake were both truly divine. Here are few pictures .. more to follow. Feeling Blessed and Grateful to ALL my friends and family who were there. Missed Sara n Kunal.Love my Munchkins....and siblings Bhabs you're a gem! THANK YOU ALL. " Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan also shared inside pictures from the festivities. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "No posers please! #happybirthday apa jaaaaan. and also a couple for #maharashtra day." Take a look:

Saba treats her Instafam to famjam pictures at regular intervals. Sharing pictures from their Eid celebrations, Saba wrote, "EiD Mubarak!!Family always matters!Beautiful moments..missed Jehjaan Inni and the older kids n Kunal too... Soon inshallah.Lots of love Bhabijaan Bhai Soha n Tim Baba... Eid with family is ALWAYS SPECIAL!" Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh. They share Sara and Ibrahim. Saba Pataudi is a jewellery designer by profession.