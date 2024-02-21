Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh's Birthday Bash. Courtesy Saba Pataudi

Image instagrammed by Saba Pataudi. (courtesy: Sabapatuadi)

Saba Patuadi, aunt of Jeh Ali Khan, shared some inside pictures from his third birthday celebrations and they are absolutely aww-dorable. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a birthday party on Wednesday evening. In the first picture, Saba Patuadi can be seen posing with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. While Saba wore a floral dress, Kareena kept her style statement casual. She wore a yellow t-shirt and paired it with Jeans. Don't miss the giant Spider-Man themed cake in the pictures. The other pictures feature Kareena-Saif, Babita, Soha Ali Khan with daughter Inaaya at the cake-cutting ceremony. Saba wrote in the caption, "Birthday Boy Bash! Mahsha'Allah..#jehjaan turns 3! Take a look:

Saba shared some funny pictures of Jeh to wish him happy birthday. She wrote in the caption, "My Jeh Jàan turns 3!Happy Birthday my Munchkin....1. Keep smiling and taking the world by storm! 2.Eat allllll the cake u want today! 3. And I will Always have your back my baby boy. Love U to the moon n back! Take a look:

Soha shared a bunch of images of Jeh with herself, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Inaaya (Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter) and Kunal Kemmu. She shared a few happy pictures of Jeh, in which the toddler can be seen smiling for the cameras. In one click, Jeh, seated on his father's lap, can be seen showing his mother a spoon while Kareena makes a funny face. In another photo, big sister Inaaya can be seen holding baby Jeh. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Jeh baba!!! Officially a three-nager." Take a look:

The guest list at Jeh's birthday bash included Ranbir Kapoor with Raha, Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu, Neha Dhupia with son Guriq, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Malaika Arora, Randhir Kapoor and Babita.