To "Best Boy" Ibrahim Ali Khan, Birthday Wishes From Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 24th birthday today. This birthday is special as Ibrahim will make his screen debut on March 7. Ibrahim received wishes from Kareena Kapoor, his aunt Saba Pataudi, his sister Sara Ali Khan on Instagram.

Sharing a gray-scale picture of the birthday boy, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best boy. Can't wait to see you on the silver screen" and added a bunch of emojis.

Sara Ali Khan shared an inside picture from the birthday celebrations. In the picture, Ibrahim can be seen cutting a cake with his mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan surrounding him. Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday Brother mine. It's now your time to sparkle and shine."

Saba Pataudi shared a bunch of pictures from his childhood days. Saba also shared a string of happy pictures from the recent Khan famjam.

Saba Pataudi wrote in the caption, "HaPpY Birthday Iggy!

My baby nephew ... and Mahsha'Allah a young adult. You remind me of Abba. You've got the Pataudi swag;) In abundance! Thu thu thu! Live it up today n always! So proud. And more power to U my jaan.

Happiest Birthday and Allllll the best for #naadiyaan You're a star! You got this! Lots of love..forever."

Take a look:

Ibrahim Khan will make his debut with Karan Johar-backed Nadaaniyan. He has been cast opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film will release on Netflix.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan follows the story of a free-spirited girl from South Delhi and a middle-class boy from Noida.

The project has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. In an official statement, the production house said, "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we are celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim."