Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Pataudi Applauds "Unsung Heroes" After Actor's Attack

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home. Now, his sister Saba Pataudi has shared a gratitude note for the female house help who came forward to help Saif on that fateful night.

Saba Pataudi shared a collage on Instagram Stories featuring two of their female attendants. One of them was Eliyama Philip, a nanny, who looks after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh. FYI: She was the first person to spot the intruder.

Saba Pataudi wrote, “The unsung heroes…who literally pulled their weight when it mattered the most! Bless you both and ALL those who contributed to keeping my brother and his family safe! You are the BEST!”

Eliyama Philip told the police that Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a wooden object and a hexa blade. She said, “Saif Sir somehow managed to get away from him and we all ran out of the room and pulled the door of the room.” The nanny added that everyone rushed to the upper floor.

Previously, Saba Pataudi mentioned that she was glad to be able to spend time with Saif Ali Khan and his family during this distressing situation. “So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past two days,” read a part of her note on Instagram.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed a six times by an intruder in an attempted burglary case. The actor had to undergo a couple of surgeries to treat his fatal wounds.

In a media briefing, the hospital staff revealed that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his spine, causing a leaking spinal fluid. He also suffered two deep wounds on his neck and hand which were repaired by plastic surgery.