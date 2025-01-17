Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sister Saba Pataudi Shares Emotional Note - "You Taking Care Of Family And Standing Tall Would Make Abba So Proud"

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The actor sustained six stab wounds in an altercation with an intruder. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery for 2.5 hours.

Recently, his younger sister, Saba Pataudi, shared her thoughts on the traumatic incident and praised the actor's bravery.

She wrote, "I am in shock and reeling from this insane incident. But proud of you, Bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas in prayers always."

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor shared a fresh statement and requested the media to provide her family with the space they need to heal after a harrowing incident

The statement read, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage."

Kareena added, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family."

"I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," she concluded.

The disturbing incident occurred late Wednesday night when an intruder repeatedly stabbed Saif. The actor sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with the knife still lodged in his spine.

Following emergency surgery, Saif's team shared a statement and shared that he was out of danger. Doctors confirmed that he is on the road to recovery and that a 2.5-inch piece of the blade was successfully removed from his spine. The severity of his injuries included two minor, two intermediate and two deep stab wounds, with one injury located near his spine.