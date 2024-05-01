Inside Saba Pataudi's Birthday Celebrations With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor And Others

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, 48 today, celebrated her birthday surrounded by her near and dear ones. Inside pictures from the celebration was shared by the birthday girl's sister Soha Ali Khan on Instagram on Wednesday. In the pictures shared, we can see Saba cutting a birthday cake in presence of her family. In the picture, Saba's siblings Soha and Saif can be spotted in their casual best. Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor is also present at the gathering along with her sons Taimur and little Jeh. Saif's son from his first marriage Ibrahim, who made his Instagram debut a day before, can also be spotted in the pictures.

For the caption, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "No posers please! #happybirthday apa jaaaaan and also a couple for #maharashtra day."

Take a look at Soha's post below:

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor wished sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her birthday with some throwback pictures. On her Instagram story on Wednesday, Kareena shared a picture with Saba and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Saba dearest. Love you. God bless always." Kareena shared another picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan. She simply added heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.