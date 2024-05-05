Priyanka Chopra's Shout Out To Kareena Kapoor After Being Appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador: 'Very Well-Deserved'

Priyanka and Kareena in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

Priyanka Chopra, who is a global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, gave a roaring shout out to Kareena Kapoor, who has been appointed as the National Ambassador by UNICEF India. Sharing a picture of Kareena Kapoor, in which she can be seen signing a paper, Priyanka wrote, "Welcome to the family. Very well-deserved." Priyanka Chopra shared the post on her Instagram stories. FYI, Priyanka Chopra served as a National Ambassador to UNICEF India for ten years before joining the global Goodwill Ambassador team in December 2016. Kareena Kapoor has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014, stated news agency ANI.

Kareena Kapoor expressed her gratitude after being entrusted with such a huge responsibility. She said at the event, "I'm very honoured and very humbled to take on this position. I've worked tirelessly and worked very hard with all my heart. And now, finally, I'm joining them as a national ambassador. But of course, with that comes a huge responsibility which I accept with all my heart to ensure that every child through the corners of India, however vulnerable, wherever he is, whoever she is...I must include when I say every single child, I do not specify gender, I do not want to, voice or no voice, abled or disabled...I specify every single child I will work towards to give them their fundamental right..." Kareena Kapoor was quoted by ANI.

Kareena added, "Every child deserves a fair chance to life, the first five years of their life being their foundation. Every child deserves a childhood, the first five years, once again I repeat, being the most important and formative years. They deserve a right - a right to safety, a right to gender equality, a right to education, primary education, safe environments, health and nutrition. They basically deserve a fair chance at life itself..." as reported by ANI.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra worked together in the 2004 film Aitraaz alongside Akshay Kumar. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She will also headline Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.