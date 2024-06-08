BFFs Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora Are A Matching Monochrome Match In Chic White Co-Ords

BFFs Kareena And Malaika Are A Matching Monochrome Match In Chic Co-Ords

BFFs who twin together, win together. Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora are truly making the case for the same with their latest breezy look. When not serving a dose of bling, the duo believe in keeping it comfortably chic in cool outfits. Their latest Instagram entry is a lesson in doing summer-appropriate fashion right. Kareena and Malaika are often spotted being in their best fashion element. Recently, the style girls gave us a chic moment in all-white looks. They both twinned in white co-ords that consisted of a shirt paired with matching bottoms. The cool look seems like the best way to beat the heat stylishly. With a no-makeup look and open tresses, the duo completed their style. Of course, when Malaika and Kareena are spotted together, it is bound to be a fashion moment.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been chic fashion divas for life and their ever-so-glam style is meant to serve goals. Previously, the style duo delivered a dose of chic glam in similar metallic fits. While Kareena looked stunning in a silver plunging neckline dress, Malaika upped the hot quo in a pink bralette and green blazer paired with shorts. The twinning metallic style was perfect to dish out some BFF style goals.

Malaika and Kareena are twinning and winning with their style game