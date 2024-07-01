Watch: Saif Ali Khan Explains Family's Cricket History To Taimur

: Saif and Taimur pictured together. (courtesy: International CricketMasters)

Saif Ali Khan and his family are currently holidaying in London. Reports suggest, Saif and Kareena Kapoor's elder son Taimur has started learning cricket at the Lord's in London. A recent video was shared by the official Instagram handle of International Cricket Masters. In the video, Saif Ali Khan can be heard explaining the concept of clubs, county to his son. He says to Taimur, "Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and your grandfather captained Sussex." Saif Ali Khan's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a right-handed batsman and a right-arm medium pace bowler. He made his first-class debut for Sussex in August 1957 at 16 and also played for Oxford while he was at university and was the first Indian captain there. Take a look at the viral video here:

A couple of days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from her recent holiday vacation. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a green easy-breezy outfit, can be seen soaking up the sunlight on a beach. What caught the Internet's attention was her picture with the "photobomber." Kareena shared a picture of heself with a shirtless Saif Ali Khan in the background. Referring to the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "For me, it's the one with the photobomber." Take a look:

Prior to this, Kareena shared a bunch of famjam pictures on her Instagram feed. The first picture features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor soaking up the sunlight. They can be seen dressed in their casual best. Kareena also shared a picture of a yummy pizza. She shared a reel in which Saif and Kareena can be seen walking hand-in-hand. In the last picture of the slide, they can be seen holding hands together. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether". Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh. In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush.