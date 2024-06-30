Saif Ali Khan's Big Reveal: 'I Do Have A Secret Instagram Account'

Image Instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Saif Ali Khan, who is presumably a social media recluse, recently revealed that he has a secret Instagram account in a chat with Hindustan Times. In the interview, Saif Ali Khan shared he doesn't enjoy browsing Instagram though he hasn't deleted the profile either. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don't enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it."

Saif Ali Khan also disclosed that he chooses to maintain a safe distance from the social media spotlight as he doesn't want to "portray" an image or share posts about himself. He said, "I don't want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people's things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I'm not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet."

When asked if he will ever open a public account on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan kept his fans guessing. "Never say never. I might join social media. Who knows!" He added, "I love taking pictures, I like recording things sometimes. So, if it's a question of sharing it, I could well see myself doing that quite well."

Unlike Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor posts on social media on a regular basis. She loves to share pictures from her famjam and travel diaries. A couple of days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from her recent holiday vacation. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a green easy-breezy outfit, can be seen soaking up the sunlight on a beach. What caught the Internet's attention was her picture with the "photobomber." Kareena shared a picture of heself with a shirtless Saif Ali Khan in the background. Referring to the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "For me, it's the one with the photobomber." Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are parents to sons Taimur and Jeh. In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush.