Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Her 'Ultimate Hero' Sister Karisma Kapoor Is All Heart

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for sister Karisma Kapoor on her 50th birthday might be the best thing on the Internet today. Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma, who are regular fixtures on each other's Instagram timelines, exude major sister goals. From holidays and parties to night outs, the Kapoor sisters are often spotted having a gala time in each other's company. Thus, Kareena Kapoor's wish for her sister on her big day could not be anything less than special and we must say the Tashan star did not disappoint. Sharing a collage of photos and videos of herself with Karisma, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, Chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...That's what I wish for you…"

See what Kareena posted for her older sibling:

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor had a get-together with her sister Karisma and friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. Kareena shared pictures from the night on her Instagram profile. In the first click, she can be seen twinning in white with Malaika Arora. The second picture features Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor posing together. She captioned the post, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. soul sisters." Meanwhile, Amrita Arora also shared a picture on her Instagram story. "Sleepless in Bandra," she captioned it. Accompanying Kareena were the usual suspects, best friend Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika, friend Mallika Bhat, and sister Karisma Kapoor.

In the comments section of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post, Neha Dhupia commented, "Pic 2 takes twinning to another level." Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora filled the post with heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora are a part of a close-knit circle of friends that includes their respective sisters Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Check out the pictures posted by Kareena here:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that, she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.