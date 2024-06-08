About Last Night: Kareena Kapoor's Get-Together With 'Soul Sisters' Karisma, Malaika And Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor with her girl gang. (courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Kareena Kapoor had a get-together with her sister Karisma and friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat last night. Kareena shared pictures from last night on her Instagram profile. In the first click, she can be seen twinning in white with Malaika Arora. The second picture features Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor posing together. She captioned the post, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. soul sisters." Meanwhile, Amrita Arora also shared a picture on her Instagram story. "Sleepless in Bandra," she captioned it. Accompanying Kareena were the usual suspects, best friend Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika, friend Mallika Bhat, and sister Karisma Kapoor.

In the comments section of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post, Neha Dhupia commented, "Pic 2 takes twinning to another level." Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora filled the post with heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora are a part of a close-knit circle of friends that also includes their respective sisters sisters Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Check out the pictures posted by Kareena here:

See the picture from last night:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.