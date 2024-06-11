Karisma Kapoor On Being Away From Limelight: 'I Had Young Children'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

After staying away from the limelight for a considerable period of time, actress Karisma Kapoor recently starred in Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan earlier this year. When asked about her decision of taking some time off from films, the actress told Grazia that it was a conscious decision. In an interview with Grazia, Karisma shared, “I chose to stay away from the limelight- I had young children, and it was important for me as a mother that I didn't want to miss out on those moments. I think that's a choice that each individual needs to make and that's a choice I made.”

Karisma Kapoor, who shares a special bond with her sister Kareena, can often be seen hanging out with her.

In a recent fun chat with Netflix, Karisma Kapoor was asked to share about one thing that her sister Kareena would do specifically to irritate her in childhood days. Karisma promptly said, "Oh my God. Grab all my jeans and never return them." Karisma was also asked if she had done something to bully her as an elder sister. Karisma's reply was, "Oh my God. I am such a good elder sister." She added, "Never. No bullying ever." Sharing the video, Karisma wrote in the caption, "Sometimes even the mysterious girlies need to get a lil candid. Murder Mubarak premieres 15 March, only on Netflix!" Take a look:

After being away from the industry for quite a while, Karisma Kapoor made a bumper return with Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak. The film, which also marked her OTT debut, shows the actress in the role of Shehnaaz Noorani.