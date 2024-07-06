Sun, Sea And Saif Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor's Saturday Mood Summed Up

Kareena Kapoor shared this image on her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying having the best time of their lives in Greece with their children, Taimur and Jeh. Recently, the actress shared a series of photos from her vacation diaries on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, Taimur is seen posing against the vast sea and another captures him walking towards the shoreline on a rooftop. Alongside the snapshot, she wrote, "Walking to the sea." baby." The last picture features Saif Ali Khan, dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts, seated against a backdrop of the azure sea.

Captioning the photo simply with "My lunch is...", Kareena humorously juxtaposed it with a follow-up image of her plate of green vegetables.

Last month, the actress shared a series of photos from her UK holiday album on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen holding hands and showing off their bracelets. What caught everyone's attention was Kareena wearing a "Better Together" bracelet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether." Take a look at the post below.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love in 2007 during the filming of their film Tashan. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2012. They welcomed their sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.