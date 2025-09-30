Amid <i>Kalki Sequel</i> Exit, Deepika Padukone Talks About 'Challenging Status Quo' As She Tops IMDb List

Deepika Padukone has been in the headlines recently after stepping away from high-profile projects such as Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. Her decisions sparked conversations about work-life balance and the expectations placed on female actors in the industry. Now, the actress has seemingly addressed the chatter in her own way, while also celebrating a significant career milestone highlighted in IMDb's new report on 25 years of Indian cinema.

IMDb Crowns Deepika Among Top Stars

On Tuesday, IMDb unveiled its special report, 25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000-2025), which analysed the top five most popular Indian films released each year from January 2000 to August 2025. Out of 130 movies featured, Deepika appeared in 10.

Shah Rukh Khan topped the list with 20 films, followed by Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan with 11 each. Deepika's presence was particularly noteworthy, as she ranked above several industry heavyweights, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

"I Was Never Afraid To Ask Questions"

Reacting to her position in the IMDb report, Deepika reflected on her journey and the obstacles she faced as a woman in cinema. Speaking to IMDb, she said, "When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into."

The actress added that the trust placed in her by her family and fans have empowered her to take bold decisions. "The faith my family, fans and collaborators have had in me, have also empowered me to make the choices and decisions that I have, hopefully forever altering the path those after me will tread. IMDb's Report on 25 Years of Indian Cinema further validates and strengthens my belief that honesty, authenticity and resilience matter, and that by being true to your core beliefs with consistency, change is possible," she added.

Exit From Kalki And Spirit Sparks Debate

Her remarks come shortly after two high-profile exits. Earlier this month, Vyjayanthi Movies officially confirmed that Deepika would no longer be part of Kalki 2898 AD, citing the film's demand for a "higher level of commitment." Similarly, her departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit was linked to her reported request for an eight-hour workday.

Despite the controversy, Deepika continues to line up ambitious projects. She recently confirmed that she will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in his much-awaited film King.

Separately, Deepika has also topped IMDb's list of the most viewed Indian stars of the past decade, ahead of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan.

