<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Contestant Abhishek Bajaj's Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Accuses Him Of Cheating With Multiple Women: "I Was Heartbroken, Angry"

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj has once again found himself under public scrutiny, not for his performance on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, but for his personal life. His ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, has spoken out about their marriage and separation, levelling serious accusations against him in a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani.

What's Happening

Abhishek Bajaj, who entered Bigg Boss 19 without disclosing much about his past relationships, has come under the spotlight after details of his marriage to Akanksha Jindal resurfaced on social media. Married in 2017 and divorced three years later, the actor's personal history has sparked interest among fans of the reality show.

Speaking candidly about her experiences, Akanksha alleged that Bajaj had been unfaithful during their marriage. "He was involved with a lot of girls, a lot of people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality. I found some screenshots and asked him, but he started playing the victim card and wanted to blame me," she told Lalwani.

Akanksha further criticised Bajaj for his behaviour during their relationship, saying, "He didn't allow me to follow my ambitions, he didn't support my hobbies. He is very pretentious and has a very typical mindset. It's been six years since we separated, and I have forgiven him now."

Background

The couple's relationship dates back to their school days, with Akanksha revealing they first met in the ninth standard before reconnecting at a reunion years later. Their friendship soon blossomed into romance, and despite her family's reservations, she chose to marry Bajaj.

However, according to Akanksha, the marriage quickly began to fall apart. "We were in a long-distance relationship, but whatever happened, it happened for the good. Everything just got shattered. I was heartbroken, angry, and not in a happy state of mind. Things just changed 360 degrees. I was not able to accept a lot of things; of course, he cheated, that was the breaking point. I am someone who reads between the lines. I could sense from his behaviour that our marriage would not work, when I realised that I walked out," she said in the same interview.

While Akanksha has now moved on, her revelations have stirred conversations around Bajaj's personal life, even as he continues to focus on his game inside the Bigg Boss house.

