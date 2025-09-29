<i>Crew 2</i> In Works? Producer Rhea Kapoor Says, "Future Plans To Be Revealed When Ready"

For months now, social media and film industry circles have been abuzz with speculation about a sequel to Crew.

Crew 2 has been making headlines as there have been reports about Kareena Kapoor reprising her role in the sequel, rumours that filming is about to start, and Crew 2 has been trending every few weeks.

Now producer Rhea Kapoor has finally broken her silence, issuing an official statement on behalf of Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN) about the much-anticipated follow-up.

In her statement, Kapoor expressed gratitude for the ongoing success of Crew.

"We remain grateful for the love, curiosity and critical acclaim that Crew continues to receive around the world. On behalf of AKFCN, we warmly congratulate Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon for the recognition and nominations their performances are earning - including Kareena Kapoor Khan's Filmfare Awards 2025 nomination for Best Actress for Crew," she said.

While rumours of a sequel have been circulating for months, the production house has clarified that no official announcement has been made yet.

"As for what the future holds, any news about the next chapter of AKFCN, including where the world of Crew goes from here and the stories yet to come, will be shared by AKFCN in due course, when the time and the - stories - are ready," the statement read.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew was released in March 2024 and quickly became one of the year's most talked-about entertainers.

The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in leading roles, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

The story follows three air hostesses working for a bankrupt airline who, after months of unpaid salaries, get drawn into a daring gold smuggling operation.

Within weeks of release, Crew crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, becoming one of the biggest female-led hits of 2024.