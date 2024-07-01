The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's Production Debut Locks Release Date

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: balajimotionpictures)

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer intense thriller film The Buckingham Murders has got a release date. The makers have shared the poster of the film along with its release date on Instagram. They have announced that The Buckingham Murders will hit the screens on September 13. "We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan," the post read.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, last seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, will also mark her debut as a producer with this murder mystery. She has co-produced the film with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

The Buckingham Murders also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker. Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. It was the first film to open at the MAMI Film Festival 2023. The official Instagram page of MAMI Film Festival had also shared photos from the film's premiere and the caption on it read, "A great start to a much awaited festival, The Buckingham Murders received a great reception today at the opening ceremony. The entire cast and crew being present for the screening made the South Asian premiere of the film a staggering success. Swipe for some special moments from the screening."

Kareena will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's latest film in his cop universe Singham Again, scheduled to release on November 1.