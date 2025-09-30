Kiara Advani Reacts To Old Comment On Wanting A Daughter Like Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'Stop Putting It Out Of Context'

Back during the promotions of Good Newwz, where Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan were co-stars, the Shershaah actress had spoken about wanting to have a daughter with Kareena's qualities. Kiara, who welcomed a baby girl in July, has now responded to the old clip doing the rounds again and asked media to "stop putting old interviews out of context."

An Instagram page called Bolly Masala uploaded a collage of Kareena and Kiara alongside the latter's quote.

Kiara was not pleased with the resurfaced comment and took to the comment section, writing, "This was said during the promotions of our film Good Newwz. Kindly stop putting old interviews out of context."

How Fans Supported Kiara Advani's Stance

Fans were quick to support Kiara Advani for calling out such pages and the misuse of interview comments.

One person wrote, "I'm so glad someone called out such pages directly because celebs get trolled for no reason."

Another added, "Wish more actors responded this way. These pages thrive on twisting statements."

A third user commented, "Finally someone calling them out."

What Was The Original Quote

The quote is from a 2019 interview when Kiara Advani was promoting Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

In a conversation with journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Kiara was asked what kind of qualities she would like her daughter to have.

Kiara responded, "Her (Kareena) confidence, her expressions, her aura. All her qualities. She is a 10 on 10."

In A Nutshell

Kiara Advani has responded to an old interview comment about the qualities she would like in her daughter, which has gone viral again after she welcomed her baby girl in July. The actress requested media pages to "stop pulling old interviews out of context."

