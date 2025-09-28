New Mom Kiara Advani Wore A Necklace With "Mama" On It. See Pic

Kiara Advani, who welcomed a baby girl in July, recently offered a glimpse into her life as a new mother.

What's Happening

Kiara shared a picture of her diamond-studded necklace with "Mama" written on it on Instagram.

The post comes soon after Kiara and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15.

Background

Earlier this year, Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy with a joint social media post featuring their hands holding baby socks, captioned, "The greatest gift of our life. Coming soon."

Sidharth recently spoke about parenthood on The Kapil Sharma Show, revealing, "Kiara is up feeding the baby at 3-4 am, while I step into my supporting actor duty in parenting."

Kiara and Sidharth's relationship first came into the spotlight while filming Shershah in 2021. After years of speculation, the couple married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

Kiara was last seen in War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Sidharth, on the other hand, was seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

