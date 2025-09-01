Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Photo With Baby Girl Goes Viral. But Is It Real?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have once again found themselves at the center of social media chatter. However, this time it is over some digitally altered images. Yes, a set of pictures showing the couple with a baby girl has gone viral, sparking excitement among fans eager to catch a glimpse of the actors' newborn.

What's Happening

In the viral photos, Sidharth is seen cradling a baby and gazing at her with affection, while Kiara is captured smiling as she holds the child in her arms.

The pictures quickly circulated online, drawing countless comments and blessings for the family. However, it didn't take long for keen-eyed users to point out that the photos were AI-generated and digitally manipulated to make it appear as if the actors were posing with their little one.

This isn't the first time the couple has faced such a situation. Shortly after they announced the arrival of their daughter in July, similar fabricated photos started surfacing on the internet.

Background

Sidharth and Kiara became parents to a baby girl on July 15 at Mumbai's Reliance Hospital. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram a day later, also requesting privacy for their newborn. In a joint statement, they wrote, "We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private".

To underline their request, the couple also sent pastel pink boxes of sweets to the paparazzi, urging them not to photograph their daughter in the coming months. Married since 2023, the duo has been known to keep their personal life away from the public eye.

