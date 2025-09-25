Kiara Advani's Old Video Of Singing Emraan Hashmi Song Goes Viral After <i>Ba***ds</i> Star Raghav Juyal Broke The Internet

Raghav Juyal broke the Internet with his knockout performance in Aryan Khan's debut show The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*. After his viral Emraan Hashmi scene, Kiara Advani's old video of singing the Arabic version of "Kaho Na Kaho" from the 2004 film Murder went viral. The Internet is weighing in on who the winner is.

What's Happening

After the release of the 2019 film Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, actor Kiara Advani joined anchor Nitin Kakkar for a special episode of his show.

In one particular segment, with headphones on, Kiara attempted to sing the Arabic lyrics of Emraan Hashmi's famous song "Kaho Na Kaho."

The actor's epic expression went viral.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Nitin wrote, "The awesome @kiaraaliaadvani giving some tough competition to @raghavjuyal broooo... Who did it better? From one of our superb interviews with #kiaraadvani — what fun it was."

As soon as the video was posted, the Internet flooded the comments section.

A user wrote, "Raghav did it much better."

Another user wrote, "You guys decide who's better?"

Another user wrote, "This is too cute and funny, Nitin."

What Raghav Juyal Said About The Emraan Hashmi Scene

During a recent interview with News18, Raghav revealed what went on behind the scenes.

"Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe. Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein!

"Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene — bahut hi dil se kiya maine... Maine specially Arabic version gaya, I thought usse funny lagega (I got a really good response. Aryan and I both expected it would turn out this way. I enjoyed it a lot. When Emraan sir came and that scene happened, I actually started crying. And while doing it, the scene just shaped up like that — I did it straight from the heart. I specifically sang the Arabic version because I thought it would come across as funny)," he said.

Raghav Juyal played Parveiz, the BFF of Lakshya (Aasman) in the show. Previously, they collaborated on the Dharma film Kill.