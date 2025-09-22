<i>The Ba***ds</i> Star Raghav Juyal On Viral Emraan Hashmi Scene: "<i>Mera Aur</i> Aryan <i>Ka</i> Combination <i>Bahut Ghatak Hai</i>"

Raghav Juyal, who played the BFF of the rising star Aasman (played by Lakshya) in Aryan Khan's Netflix debut show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, has been receiving praise for his stellar performance in the show. A scene where he sings Emraan Hashmi's cult song Kaho Na Kaho in both Arabic and Hindi versions has already gone viral, with the internet declaring it the best scene from the show.

During a recent interview with News18, Raghav revealed what went on behind the scenes.

"Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe. Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein!

"Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene - bahut hee dil se kiya maine... Maine specially Arabic version gaya, I thought usse funny lagega (I got a really good response. Aryan and I both expected it would turn out this way. I enjoyed it a lot. When Emraan sir came and that scene happened, I actually started crying. And while doing it, the scene just shaped up like that – I did it straight from the heart. I specifically sang the Arabic version because I thought it would come across as funny)," he said.

Raghav also said that he and Aryan share certain traits which made the scene a killer one.

He said, "Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khurafaati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai (Aryan and I both have a bit of a mischievous mind. If our minds came together, something entirely different would happen on screen. So we have a great camaraderie. Whenever Aryan and I met on set, everyone around knew that something was about to happen. My combination with Aryan is really lethal)."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood opened to positive reviews. The show boasts a promising cast with Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Manish Chaudhari in lead roles.