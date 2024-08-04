Kareena Kapoor Bids Adieu To Summer 2024 With Sunkissed Pic From Vacation. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's month-long European vacation came to an end and the actress announced the news in style. On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor shared two images on her Instagram feed. The first picture features Saif Ali Khan. He can be seen hiding his face under a hat. In the other click, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a denim shirt, can be seen resting on a field against the backdrop of a blue sky. Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Chalo ji time to work...And that's a wrap to summer 2024. See you soon My Mumbaiiii." Take a look:

Earlier, Kareen Kapoor has actively been sharing holiday pictures on her social media. The Crew actor, shared some oh-so-stunning sun-kissed selfies of herself from Greece. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a green easy-breezy outfit, can be seen soaking up the sunlight on a beach. What caught the Internet's attention was her picture with the "photobomber." No points for guessing who the photobomber is. Kareena shared a picture of heself with a shirtless Saif Ali Khan in the background. Referring to the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "For me, it's the one with the photobomber." Take a look:

Sharing a shirtless picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, "DADDY-O. Summer 2024." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh. Kareena and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.