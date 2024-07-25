Kareena Kapoor And Karisma's Holiday Mood Summed Up In New Pics From London

Kareena Kapoor is currently in a holiday mood. She has been sharing glimpses of her international trip on social media. The actress' travel partners were the usual suspects - husband Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jeh and her sister Karisma Kapoor. Recently, Karisma shared pictures from the vacation on Instagram. The snapshots also featured Kareena. In one of the pictures, the Kapoor sisters are seen posing outside a 17th-century restaurant they visited in the United Kingdom. Kareena is seen dressed in a brown jacket and blue flared jeans, while Karisma looks pretty in a long black jacket paired with blue jeans, complemented by a cap. Sunglasses completed their chic looks.

Another picture shows Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor enjoying the serene view together. Take a look at the photos below.

In a recent interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor acknowledged Karisma as a trailblazer in their family. "My grandfather Raj Kapoor had passed away, and my father Randhir Kapoor had made one film, Henna. Of course, Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) uncle was this illustrious superstar actor but apart from that, no one was working at that time. Karisma is the first female Kapoor who became this big sensation and star"

Last month, the actress shared a series of photos from her UK holiday album on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen holding hands and showing off their bracelets. What caught everyone's attention was Kareena wearing a "Better Together" bracelet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether." Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in the murder mystery Murder Mubarak. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. She will next be seen in Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and others.