A New Page From Kareena Kapoor's London Diaries, Featuring Sister Karisma

Karisma Kapoor with Kareena. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, who has been holidaying in London for a while, "reunited" with sister Karisma Kapoor, a picture from which was shared by the actress on her Instagram profile. In the sun-kissed picture, the Kapoor sisters can be seen posing for the selfie. Kareena can be seen dressed in a green ensemble, while Karisma opted for a blue OOTD for her day out on the streets of London. Karisma Kapoor, sharing the picture on Instagram, wrote: "Reunited" and added the hashtag #sistersquad. The picture got a whole lot of love from the actress' Instafam.

This is what Karisma Kapoor posted:

During her stay in London, Kareena Kapoor also attended Rolling Stones concert with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself from an eatery in London and she wrote: "Waited two years for you baby Pret. Sipping my coffee. Coffee love."

The Kapoor sisters never fail to give us goals. On Karisma Kapoor's 48th birthday a few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared this throwback picture and she wrote: "To the pride of our family.This is my most favourite picture of you. Aaj sab bolo. Happy birthday to our Lolo. Just the best sister ever."

Here's another picture of Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita.

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also successful Bollywood actors just like her.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown, which she announced on her Instagram profile earlier this year.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy. The actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's untitled film, co-starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also co-produce a film with Ekta Kapoor.