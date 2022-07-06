The Inspiration Behind Sara Ali Khan's OOTD - The Usual Suspect And Her 'Style Guru' Ranveer Singh

Sara Ali Khan posted this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

The pop of colours on Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram story is easy to explain. Her style inspiration is the maverick himself - birthday boy Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan, who co-starred with Ranveer Singh in the 2018 film Simmba, shared a picture of herself from the streets of London, dressed in colours from head-to-toe. She paired printed pants with a bright coat and a hat (also comprising a super bright palette). Sara's motto - to wish Ranveer Singh, who has quite a bit of a reputation for wearing eccentric and quirky outfits. "I know these ladies are judging me but this one's for you. Happy Birthday again style guru Ranveer Singh," wrote Sara Ali Khan.

See the photo shared by Sara Ali Khan:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Earlier during the day, Sara posted a picture collage for Ranveer Singh and she wrote in her birthday greeting for the actor: "From our selfie to our last, happiest birthday to my ultimate favourite style icon, fashion favourite, supreme star number 1 Bollywood's king It's Ranveer Singh."

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh recently reunited for a super fun video. The stars danced together to The Punjabban Song from the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film's producer Karan Johar also joined the duo.

Check out the video posted by Sara Ali Khan here:

Meanwhile, the birthday boy shared a sun-kissed selfie on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Peak Me #birthday #selfie. Lavv Yewww."

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before that he featured in Kabir Khan's '83. Last year, the actor also had a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.