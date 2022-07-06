Ranveer Singh's Special Birthday Selfie Is 'Peak' Ranveer, According To Him

Ranveer Singh posed for a selfie. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today and the actor shared a selfie for his fans on Instagram. In the shirtless picture, Ranveer wears sunglasses with a diamond stud earring and smiles for the selfie. In the caption, he wrote, "Peak Me. Lavv Yewww," and added a bunch of emoticons including a red heart emoji, a beach emoji and a sunshine emoji. He also added the hashtags "birthday" and "selfie" in the caption. Ranveer and wife Deepika Padukone are in the US to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Take a look at Ranveer's birthday selfie below:

The couple recently jetted off to the States for Ranveer's birthday week. Many photos and videos of them dancing and singing at Shankar Mahadevan's concert made the rounds of the Internet. They also attended an event where Deepika was the chief guest. At the event, Ranveer stole the show with his special greeting in Konkani and Deepika cheered for him.

Many celebrities including Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor wished Ranveer today. Karan Johar called Ranveer "Rocky" from the actor's upcoming film and wrote, "Rocky Ka Happy Birthday!!! Jugjugg Jeeyo mere couture mein doobe ajoobe! Rani tune wish kiya?"

Arjun Kapoor posted a split image of himself in his Ek Villain character and the other half had Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat. He wrote, "Bade parde ke ek bade villain ko janamdin bahut mubarak ho. Ek Villain ko doosre Villain ka salaam. Baba happy birthday."

Meanwhile, Ranveer will star in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will later feature in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.