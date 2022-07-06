We Are Here For Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh's Outrageous Looks. What Else We Here For?

We love Ranveer Singh's OTT style. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh. The actor turns 37 today. Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, has emerged as one of the most promising actors in today's time. Ranveer is highly appreciated for his acting skills and charisma. And, when we are talking about Ranveer, how can we not mention his quirky and eclectic sartorial sense. You can like his way of dressing up or you may not relate to it, but there's no chance that you can ignore his effervescent presence. Meanwhile, here's a list of 10 looks from the actor's stylebook that has our heart.

Only Ranveer Singh can pull off this leopard print look with a pink fur overcoat. Those leopard-printed shoes have added more drama to the outing.

Ranveer “Singh is bling”. And, his love for all things shiny and sparkles is no secret. Here, he has layered a black and white look with a sequined jacket. Those chunky sunglasses stole the show.

It's amazing how Ranveer Singh manages to take out some time from his busy schedule to come up with such eye-catching ideas. Look at him adding a pop of colour to our screens.

A pantsuit can never look boring at least when you have Ranveer Singh as the subject. He once made a statement in a lavender pantsuit set paired with a printed shirt.

Remember the time when Ranveer Singh decided to look like a Cassata ice cream?

Ranveer Singh's jaw-dropping looks redefine fashion and we aren't complaining. No one could have thought about pairing yellow velvet trousers with a high-neck shimmery ribbed pullover until we saw Ranveer doing it. Those boots certainly worked as a cherry on the cake.

Ranveer Singh is the epitome of confidence along with an attention-grabbing styling sense. Do refer to his unique classy looks if you like to be experimental with your fashion sense. He wore a Gucci 100 velvet jacket that came with horsebit print all over.

Ranveer Singh's promotional looks for his film 83, came with great vintage twists. He made several heads turn in this creation by Sabyasachi.

Once we start referring to Ranveer Singh's fashion statements, there is no going back. He looked cool in a shiny tracksuit and a coat. Of course, the chunky golden neckpiece, a cap and his handbag amped up the look.

Here's another one from Ranveer Singh's fashion diaries you can't afford to miss.

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh.