Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Sum up Their Weekend In London With A Kiss. See Mushy Pics

A picture from Kareena and Saif's London vacation. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has shared new pictures from her London vacations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress has shared several adorable selfies on her Instagram handle with Saif as they enjoy their time on the English Channel. In the first image, Kareena happily poses for the camera while Saif is seemingly yawning. In the next, he can be seen planting a kiss on Kareena's cheek. Kareena has also shared a solo selfie, enjoying the cool breeze. In the background, we can see a clear blue ocean and rocks.

Sharing the loved-up post, Kareena Kapoor captioned it as "Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss...the English Channel ...#Is that summer in England?". Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Priyanka Chopra dropped lovestruck and heart emoticons. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped several heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her younger son Jehangir aka Jeh. In the image, Kareena holds Jeh in her arms while he points towards the rainbow in the background. She captioned the post as Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever...?? cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be...#MyJeh baba... #Summer2022".

Here have a look:

Ever since Kareena Kapoor checked in London, she has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. Also, she will be soon making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.