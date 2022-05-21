Inside Taimur And Jeh's Playtime. Pic Shared By Aunt Saba Ali Khan

Taimur with brother Jeh. (courtesy: sabaalikhan)

Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan are one of the cutest Bollywood sibling pairs we've got. The star kids have won the hearts of innumerable Internet users. Now, it's their aunt Saba Pataudi who has dropped super adorable photos of the two munchkins. And, our hearts are simply melting over the antics of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons. In the photos that Saba has shared on Instagram, we see the kids in their playtime, surrounded by many colourful balls. But Saba's eyes stuck on the third and last slide of the post, where Jeh seems to be poking Taimur. She noted the incident in her caption, “Time to Play Ball. Timtim and Jehjaan have some fun and guess who's also into torture the big brother mode. We're related.”

Saba Pataudi has surely made a family connection through this photo and we know what exactly she is referring to. A few days ago, she posted a throwback photo where she is seen with her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan. In the post, we see Saba poking Saif. The caption read, “Siblings. Bhai and me. I think I got away with torturing him. Lol. Childhood memories captured on camera.”

This week, fans of the Pataudi family have got really lucky? Why? Saba Pataudi shared several photos of the Pataudi siblings. And, we can't take our eyes off any of these photos. Some are throwback photos, while others are more recently clicked pictures. Here's a candid photo of Jeh and Taimur. The caption read, “Siblings… too. Big brother protects, Tim Tim. Small brother grabs, Jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around. That's why we have a protective older “bhaijaan”.”

Saba Pataudi also shared a throwback photo of actress Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saba wrote, “Siblings… again. Posers eh... photograph by aunt, obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha'Allah.”

Saba Pataudi did not miss including her niece Inaaya in this series of posts. In one photo, Inaaya, daughter of actress Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu, is hugging Jeh. The caption went like this, “Siblings… still. Cousin..sisters can be protective too.”

We are definitely loving these photos of Jeh, Taimur and their siblings.