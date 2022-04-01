Taimur Ali Khan Is A Protective Brother. Here's Proof

Taimur with Jeh Ali Khan (Courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi is on a spree of sharing adorable photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Today, she shared photos of Taimur and Jeh playing and captioned them as "Munchkins. I GOT you little brother .....#timtim to #jehjaan. Fact. Brothers. #brotherlove #alwaysandforever #Mahsha'Allah #friday #saifalikhanpataudi #jehalikhan #taimuralikhan." In the photos, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen holding and protecting his younger brother Jeh. Jeh Ali Khan was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in February 2021.

Check out Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan's latest photos:

A few days back, Saba Ali Khan had shared a cute photo of Jeh Ali Khan and had captioned it as "MY Little Soldier..#jehjaan."

On February 21, when Jeh Ali Khan had turned one year old, his mother and actress Kareena Kapoor had shared lovely photos of the birthday boy with his elder brother and had captioned them as "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today let's explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere... Happy birthday My Jeh baba... My life. #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

Kareena Kapoor had also shared a photo of Jeh Ali Khan with his father Saif Ali Khan and had captioned it as "Ok Abba will follow too I love you #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena was pregnant with Jeh when she was shooting for the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and will release in August.