How Cute Is This Pic Of Sharmila Tagore With Grandson Jeh Ali Khan?

Our Monday morning just got a whole lot better, courtesy Saba Ali Khan's latest Instagram entry. She shared a picture of her mom Sharmila Tagore along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh Ali Khan. In the picture, the veteran actress can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her grandson. Sharing the picture on her profile, Saba Ali Khan captioned the post: "Bariamma... And Jeh Baba. Bonds... Grandparents are special parents." She added the hashtags #love, #alwaysandforever, #mondaymusings. In the comments section, Saba's sister Soha Ali Khan wrote: "Sweet."

On Sunday, Saba Ali Khan shared a super cute picture of nephew Taimur and she wrote: "My boys...Chote Nawab... Mahsha'Allah. Lounging like a royal...Na?"

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar, stepped into Bollywood with the 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali. She has worked in many successful Bollywood films like Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem among others.

Sharmila Tagore married legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actress-author Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011. Their daughter Saba Ali Khan frequently shares throwbacks featuring the couple.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. They are also parents to Taimur, 5. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 last year. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.