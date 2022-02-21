Jeh Ali Khan, 1 Today, Received This Birthday Wish From Mom Kareena Kapoor

Taimur with brother Jeh. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Jeh Ali Khan turned 1 on Monday

Kareena posted a picture of the birthday boy with Taimur

She added the hashtags #MeraBeta and #MyTiger

As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh celebrates his first birthday, his mom shared a super cute greeting on her Instagram handle on Monday. The picture features her sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur. She captioned the post: "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together... Ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life." She added the hashtags #Mera Beta and #My Tiger." She signed off the note with these words: "To eternity and beyond."

In the comments section of Kareena Kapoor's post, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Happy birthday Jeh Jaan ! Love you. Always. And Tim too." Dia Mirza commented: "Happy Birthday Jeh." Kareena Kapoor's best friend Amrita Arora wrote: "Jeh baba," adding heart emojis.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor was pictured with son Jeh in Mumbai. See the adorable pictures here:

Kareena Kapoor photographed with son Jeh.

Kareena and Jeh's day out.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. They are also parents to Taimur, 5. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 last year. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy.