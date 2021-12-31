For Kareena Kapoor, The 'Best Part Of 2021' Is Son Jeh. See What She Posted

Kareena Kapoor with Jeh. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Adorable can't even begin to describe Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram entry. On Friday, the 41-year-old actress shared a super cute picture of her son Jeh, who she welcomed in February this year. Posting a happy picture of her little one on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote in her caption: "His two teeth... The best part of 2021." She added the hashtags #31stDecember, #MeraBeta and #Blessed to her post." She signed off the note with these words: "New year all..."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor shared a happy picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and she wrote: "My mornings... Saif -Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click. Saifu and Tim Tim. #Maboyssss."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 this year. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012.