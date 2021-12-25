Christmas 2021: Inside The Kapoors' Family Lunch With Kareena-Saif, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli-Agastya Nanda And Others

Christmas 2021: Kareena and Saif with their kids at Kunal Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.

Just like every year, the Kapoors gathered together at Kunal Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai for their annual Christmas lunch tradition, which was introduced by late actor Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer over three decades ago. The tradition is being continued by Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, styled her black tee with brown leather pants for the get-together. Kareena had announced she tested positive for the virus on December 13; she was in quarantine for 14 days and shared her new coronavirus diagnosis on Friday evening - "I have tested negative for Covid-19," she wrote on her Instagram story (more on this later). Accompanying Kareena were Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh.

Aadar Jain's plus one was his girlfriend and actress Tara Sutaria while Armaan Jain came along with his wife Anissa. We loved Tara Sutaria's OOTD.

Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda, who are the children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, also attended the family gathering. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's late mother-in-law Ritu Nanda was the daughter of Raj Kapoor. Navya was looking cute in a printed yellow dress.

Kareena Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 after she attended a get-together at Karan Johar's residence earlier this year. Her friends Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who were also there, had also contracted the virus.

The actress revealed that she tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday evening. "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this... My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Mama, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best. And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody VIIP stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," read her statement.

The actress also tested negative for the Omicron variant, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

After guests at the dinner hosted by Karan Johar contracted the virus, some criticised it as a super-spreader event. However, both Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar, who tested negative twice, issued statements - Kareena stated that she had not been unmindful of COVID safety rules and KJo denied that his house was a "hotspot for COVID."