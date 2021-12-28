In Pics: Aamir Khan And Daughter Ira's Christmas Celebrations. Don't Miss The 'Blooper'

Ira Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been sharing glimpses of her Christmas celebrations, one album at a time. On Monday, Ira shared another set of photos of herself celebrating Christmas with dad Aamir Khan and we just loved it. Along with the new album, Ira Khan treated us to a blooper on her Instagram story, In the pictures, Aamir Khan, dressed in a black turtleneck t-shirt, a black jacket and checkered pants, can be seen hugging and kissing Ira on her cheek. She looks pretty in a white top, a skirt and a black jacket. Sharing the photos, Ira Khan wrote: "Merry Christmas. Part 2. Bloopers in (Instagram) story!" She also added hashtags #fashionicons and #coolkids.

See Ira Khan's pictures with dad Aamir Khan here:

And here's the blooper we are talking about:

Ira Khan celebrated Christmas with Aamir Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. On Sunday, she posted these photos with Nupur Shikhare from their festivities and wrote: "Merry Christmas. Part 1."

On Christmas, Aamir Khan had this much fun with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare:

In terms of work, Aamir Khan's next film is Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan, who co-stars with Kareena Kapoor in the film, plays the role of a sikh in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking.