Christmas 2021: Pics From Aamir Khan's Festivities With Daughter Ira And Her Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated Christmas this year with his daughter Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and pictures from their festivities are all things fun. Along with an actual Christmas tree, they even had a "make-shift" Christmas tree. Ira Khan shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations on her Instagram profile. In the first photo, Ira and Nupur Shikhare can be seen twinning in green Christmas-special sweaters while in the second photo, Aamir Khan can be seen posing with his "make-shift Christmas tree." In the third photo, Aamir Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen twinning in checkered outfits. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce earlier this year. They are parents to son Azad.

See photos from Aamir Khan and Ira Khan's Christmas celebrations here:

Ira Khan has been dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, for a while now. She also shares adorable pictures with Nupur on her Instagram feed.

Other than Ira, Aamir Khan also has a son named Junaid with first wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and it also stars Kareena Kapoor. Aamir Khan plays the role of a sikh in the film.

Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking.