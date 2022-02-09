For 'Simply Wonderful' Amrita Singh, A Birthday Wish From Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba

Saba Pataudi shares throwback pics with Amrita Singh (Courtesy: sabapataudi)

Highlights Amrita Singh celebrates her birthday today

Amrita's ex-husband Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi has wished her

"Thank you for having my back!" wrote Saba

Saif Ali Khan's first wife and actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday today and has turned 64. To wish Amrita, Saif's sister Saba Pataudi shared throwback photos and thanked her for "always having her back." Across the throwback photos, Saba Pataudi wrote, "Memory...! I was 16..or just a little older, You were mad, crazy, insane and simply wonderful. Thank you for having my back! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!" In the first photo, Saba and Amrita are posing for the camera in salwar suits. And in the second one, Amrita Singh can be seen getting a photo clicked with Saba.

Check out Saba Pataudi's birthday wish for Amrita Singh:

Saif Ali Khan got married to Amrita Singh, who was 11 years older than him, in 1991. They are parents to daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. In 2004, things changed and Saif and Amrita parted ways and filed for divorce. Saif shares a close bond with his kids and they are often seen hanging out and partying with his second wife Kareena Kapoor and half-siblings Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan also wished her mother by writing a sweet note and sharing a photo collage. Sara captioned the photos as "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me, and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace, and brilliance you exude. #bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter."

Amrita Singh has often accompanied Sara Ali Khan for shoots and vacations and their photos have always been worth watching.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in an untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal.