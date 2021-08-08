Inside Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's Get-Together With Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan met fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Sara's mother, actress Amrita Singh, also joined her

"Thank you for yummy dinner," Sara wrote along with the picture

For many of us, the definition of weekend fun has taken on a new meaning due to the pandemic. Since the option of dining out or partying is somewhat limited, the best way to spend our weekends is at home with friends and family. Just like us, Sara Ali Khan too spent her Saturday evening in the company of designer-friend Manish Malhotra along with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Ami Patel. The intimate dinner hosted by Manish Malhotra included a delicious and drool-worthy desi feast. Sara shared pictures of her low-key evening on Instagram Stories along with a caption, “Thank you for yummy dinner and a lovely evening.” Sara added a bunch of emojis to the post. For the outing, Sara Ali Khan picked a casual white shirt and skinny-fit blue ripped jeans. We can also spot Amrita Singh, Manish Malhotra and Ami Patel in the frame.

Sara Ali Khan is quite an entertainer both on-screen and off-screen. The 25-year-old actress is constantly delighting her fans and followers with funny videos and pictures of herself. Recently, the actress left us confused with a witty video. In the clip, Sara, with a white cotton pad on her nose, is seen cracking her signature “knock-knock” joke. And it begins like this, "Knock knock, who's there? Knock. Knock who? More like knock out." In the next frame, she removes the cotton pad and we see a bleeding nose. Despite the injury, Sara's sense of humour remained intact. She even penned a funny caption alongside the post. “Sorry, Amma, Abba and Iggy. Naak kaat di maine,” it read. Guess we can all learn a lesson or two from Sara on how to turn a bad situation into a cheerful one.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Sara Ali Khan shared a sweet Reels featuring all her friends. The adorable visual is a collage of pictures and videos of her fun times spent with her best friends. Sara introduced each of her buddies with signature limerick-style captions. “Peas in a pod. Meet my squad,” she wrote in the caption scape along with the hashtags, "SaraKaSaraReels" and "FamilyWalaFeels". The song Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara sung by the legendary singers Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar from the 1980 movie Dostana played in the background of the video.

Sara Ali Khan will next share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanish in Atrangi Re. The movie is directed by Anand L Rai.