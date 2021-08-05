'Namaste Darshako': Guide Sara Ali Khan Is Back With A Tour Of India

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Tour guide Sara Ali Khan is back with her "Namaste Darshako" series and this time, she takes us on a virtual tour of India - from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi to Bihar to Goa. The actress, who often shares clips from her travel diaries, posted a video collage featuring glimpses of her trips to Vaishno Devi, Rishikesh, India Gate, a village in Bihar, Jaipur and Goa. In the first segment of the video, Sara can be seen recording a video at India Gate in New Delhi and right after that, in the next segment, the actress can be seen carrying a sack of grass on her head in a village in Bihar. She can be heard saying: "Jaisa kia aap dekh sakte hai hum ghaas utha rahe hai aur humare aas pass hai bakriya. Say hello to the bakris darshako."

The next part shows Sara Ali Khan getting ready for a shoot in Jaipur. She introduces her stylist in the clips and says: "Jaisa kia aap dekh sakte hai humara face thoda sa sooja hua hai kyunki savera savera hua hai toh hum thoda barf laga rahe hai to calm the soojan."

In the next segment, Sara can be seen having fun with her friend in Sangla, Himachal Pradesh. In her video from Vaishno Devi, a man can be seen telling Sara that she can't enter the temple if she has committed sins. "Toh agar maine paap kiye hai toh main darshan nahi kar paugi," she can be heard asking the man.

The actress can be seen enjoying every moment of trip with her friend in Varanasi, Rishikesh and Goa. Sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan captioned it: "Namaste Darshako. Dilli ke India gate se Bihar ke khet tak."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as cine-lovers.