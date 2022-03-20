On The Beach, Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Pose With Their Kids

Kareena and Karisma with their kids (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor went to the Maldives with their kids on March 14. They have now shared a picture-perfect moment from their vacation and the photo is going viral on the web. In the photo, Kareena, Karisma, and their kids are posing together with their back towards the camera. The photo has Kareena Kapoor's kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Kareena captioned the photo as "Spring Break 2022. @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur #Kiaan #TimTim #JehBaba" and Karisma Kapoor shared the photo with a red heart emoji.

Check out the photo:

On March 18, Kareena Kapoor had wished fans on Holi with an adorable photo with her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. In the photo, the mother and son are making sandcastles. Sharing the photo, Kareena had written, "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!" Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif had left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section and the photo has more than seven lakh likes.

Check out the photo:

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor had left for the Maldives with their kids on Monday, March 14. They returned from their vacation on March 19. Earlier, Kareena and Karisma's friend Natasha Poonawalla also accompanied them. She had shared a photo with the Kapoor sisters and had written, "Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies - a day of snorkeling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! @kareenakapoorkhan."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11.