Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Good Morning' From The Maldives

Kareena Kapoor.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared a morning video

The actress celebrated her Holi in the Maldives

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor has been treating the fans with her dream getaway for the past few days. The actress jetted off to the Maldives earlier this week and will be spending the weekend there. The actress recently shared a morning selfie from the island nation. How do we know that? Well, her sunglasses feature an endless sea. Kareena shows off her no-makeup look in pink attire paired with yellow sunnies. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kareena captioned it as, "Hello, good morning".

Kareena Kapoor is vacaying with her sister Karisma Kapoor, nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress celebrated Holi at the beach, building a sandcastle with little Jeh. Wishing her followers, Kareena captioned it as, "On holi, we build sandcastles Happy Holi!"

Earlier, Natasha Poonawalla, who also accompanied Kapoor sisters on vacation, shared some pictures featuring the trio in stunning bikinis as they enjoyed their pool session. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies - a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! kareenakapoorkhan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is soon going to be seen in her much-delayed movie Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. It will mark the Hindi debut of Naga Chaitanya. Apart from this, Kareena recently announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next film, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix.