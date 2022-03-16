Kareena Kapoor's Holiday Entry: 'Brothers' Taimur And Kiaan On The Beach - See Inside

Kiaan and Taimure eating pizza (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's beach diaries have become all the more adorable with her latest social media update. Why so? Because it involves her son Taimur Ali Khan. But he isn't alone. Kareena's nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor has accompanied Taimur on his beach adventures. The image, clicked from a distance, features the happy duo. They are having a gala time running down the beach. Kareena has tagged Kiaan's mom and her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor here. And, she didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and just wrote, "Brothers," along with two heart emojis.

Karisma Kapoor took note of the adorable frame and reposted it on Instagram Stories. "Only love," read the text. Karisma has also added an animated heart sticker to the photo.

This isn't the first time that we are seeing Taimur and Kiaan in one frame. A few days ago, the Kapoors celebrated Kiaan's 12th birthday. Wishing a gala birthday to the kid, Kareena Kapoor posted the photo of Kiaan and Taimur. In the photo, the two are seen lounging and having pizza with some other snacks. Kareena captioned the image, "May we always eat pizza in bed… Nothing more fun than that big brother. We love you so much our precious boy Kiaan. Happy birthday darling heart."

Karisma Kapoor had also shared a photo with Kiaan on his birthday. The mother-son duo is seen sharing a warm hug. “Happy birthday to my boy. Mama's Jaan. Birthday wishes. You have my heart, " the caption read.

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. She has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next.